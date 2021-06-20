Explora celebrates dads on Father’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora and Fathers New Mexico are celebrating dads this Father’s Day. With events being held virtually for the last year and a half, organizers say it was great to see families celebrate in person.

They say one of the best ways to support the local community is to support dads and their families. “By support, I’m not just talking financially, we’re talking about that emotional connection, we’re talking about play and teaching and reading and all those things dads do,” said event organizers.

Explora reopened to the public on June 1. During the closure, due to the pandemic, Explora was able to add new renovations and exhibits. They also are continuing to work on opening a STEM Workforce Development Center for teens.