Explora celebrates dads on Father’s Day

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora and Fathers New Mexico are celebrating dads this Father’s Day. With events being held virtually for the last year and a half, organizers say it was great to see families celebrate in person.

They say one of the best ways to support the local community is to support dads and their families. “By support, I’m not just talking financially, we’re talking about that emotional connection, we’re talking about play and teaching and reading and all those things dads do,” said event organizers.

Explora reopened to the public on June 1. During the closure, due to the pandemic, Explora was able to add new renovations and exhibits. They also are continuing to work on opening a STEM Workforce Development Center for teens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES