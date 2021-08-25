Explora brings back Adult Nights with robot demo, vaccine clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adult Nights are back at Explora, and they are going back to the basics with food trucks, activities around the museum, and access to all their interactive exhibits. Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton spoke about what visitors can expect with these events.
Hamilton said there will be music, food trucks, Rude Boy Cookies, and even a vaccine clinic. The next Adult Night is Aug. 27 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Explora’s website.