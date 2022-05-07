ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora! is bringing back their Teen Night on May 13. The event offers teens a chance to visit their favorite exhibits and enjoy a night a the museum on a night for just kids ages 12 to 19.
The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are limited. Tickets can be purchased online.