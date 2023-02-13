ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wine lovers can learn more about their favorite beverage during an adults-only night at Explora. The Science of Wine is set for February 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Visitors will hear discussions from local vineyards about how acidity affects wine and how to improve your flavor profile. Tickets cost $25 per person or $20 for Explora members.

There’s also a $10 designated driver ticket that includes a glass of sparkling grape juice. More information is available on the Explora website.