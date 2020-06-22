Experts say Rio Grande could experience lowest water levels since the 70s

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been hotter than normal this year and with swimming pools closed, people are heading to the river which is running much lower and slower than usual. The area near Tingley Beach is one of the more popular places in the river. even with water levels, so low people are still having a good time.

“You see lots of innertubes and kayaks and other boats out there, small boats and people laughing a lot when they do get by and just really enjoying it,” said Helena Krikwood.

The Rio Grande near Tingley Beach and Central was very calm on Monday, with the water temperature around 80 degrees and only about three feet deep. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District said the water now is about half as high as it usually is this time of year because it has been such a dry year. 

“Last year we had a really good snowpack, this year it started off all right through the early part of the winter,” said David Gensler with the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. “But the snow just shut off in March and when the snow finally did melt out we got a lot less water out of that snowpack than we thought what we were going to get.”   

Gensler said the water currently in the Rio Grande is coming 100% from stored water. He said if this keeps up, we could see some of our lowest water levels in the river since the 70s. A year ago the river was running so high through Albuquerque it was spilling into the Bosque and covering the walking and biking trails.

