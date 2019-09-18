Expert weighs in on Trump’s rally speech

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Center, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Rio Rancho, N.M. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – In front of thousands of people Monday night in Rio Rancho, President Donald Trump was confident he could turn New Mexico into a red state in 2020.

“I think a lot of us shook our head because we don’t really see it in the math. We’ve been wrong before when it comes to President Trump, anything is possible in politics,” said News 13 Political Analyst, Gabriel Sanchez.

At the rally, Trump spent a lot of time wooing a specific group of voters in the state.

“We got a lot of Hispanics. We love our Hispanics. Get out and vote,” said Trump.

A row of people wearing and holding “Latinos for Trump” signs stood right behind the president.

Sanchez says for Trump to win New Mexico, he would need about 40% of the Latino vote, which is historically hard for a Republican to reach.

“Susana Martinez was in that category and she’s from New Mexico and Latina, so do I think it can happen? No, I don’t, but obviously he does,” said Sanchez.

To try and hit that magic number, Trump claimed all that is good in New Mexico, like the oil and gas industry and more jobs, is because of his work in the White House.

Democrats were quick to counter, the party saying, “It’s no surprise that the president has resorted to lying about his accomplishments in a desperate attempt to take credit for Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico State Legislature’s success.”

Adding, New Mexicans aren’t “fooled” by those lies.

Sanchez expects Trump to fight hard for the state and thinks it’s likely he will come back to New Mexico later in the campaign.

The City of Rio Rancho says 8,700 people packed into the Star Center for the event. Another 1,500 were outside, along with 200 protestors.

In a statement, the city thanked all of its partners for help with the large-scale event. Approximately 350 first responders were also in attendance.