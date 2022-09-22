ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get a chance to get up close with some of the countries coolest aircraft. The Experimental Aircraft Association is set to host the ‘Land of Enchantment Fly In‘. This annual event brings together pilots from all over the state and beyond to view aircrafts.

Experimental Aircraft Association a non-profit organization has worked to educate members and the public about aviation. They have had a chapter in Albuquerque since 1863 with about 100 members. Each September they host the ‘Land of Enchantment Fly In‘ where pilots are invited to show off their aircraft to the public.

The event will take place on September 24 from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, kid’s activities, raffles, and more. There will also be an aircraft and car show. The event is free to attend but they are also accepting donations. To learn more, visit https://eaa179.org/.