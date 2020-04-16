Experiment at home with Explora creating your own play dough

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With kids spending so much time at home it’s essential they don’t get complacent when it comes to stimulating their minds. There are resources readily available to help keep kids sharp during their time away from school.

Anchor David Romero spoke with Explora‘s Weekend Visitor Services Manager Lyric Ellison and Director of Visitor Experience Tara Henderson to discuss some of the educational opportunities you can take part in.

While Explora remains closed at this time, the museum is still offering multi-generational science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) engagement activities to families through social media as well as through their partner’s social media. Lyric demonstrates how to make your own at-home play dough using materials that are found at home including salt and flour.

Lyric uses two cups of flour and one cup of salt but encourages you to use different types to discover the different types of mixtures they create. She then shows a separate mixture of Kool-Aid and water and adds a tablespoon of oil to the mixture.

Combine both the liquid and powder mixtures to create your own dough. Adding ingredients to the mixture at different times causes different textures. For example, Lyric says by mixing all of the ingredients at once creates a firmer dough.

For more information on Explora activities and museum updates visit their official website or check out their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest pages.