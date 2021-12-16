Experience the tradition of Stories by the Fireside at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enjoy the age-old tradition of storytelling around the bonfire. Starting this weekend, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting Stories by the Fireside. The event will provide the opportunity to hear different Pueblo tales along with a series of activities.

A world-class museum and cultural center located in the historic 19 Pueblos District, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center was founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico. A non-profit organization, IPCC’s mission is to preserve and maintain Pueblo culture and to advance understanding by presenting the accomplishments and history of the culture with dignity and respect.

The in-person Stories by the Fireside event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will allow families to enjoy the tradition of storytelling by the bonfire. Each storyteller will share a different Pueblo tale and there will also be performances of Buffalo and Eagle Dances.

Hot cocoa and cookies are available for purchase from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen. Admission for the event is a new toy or clothing item for boys and girls ages three to 18 or non-perishable food items. All items will be donated to Native American students in the Albuquerque area who are in need during the holidays. Partners include Albuquerque Public Schools Indian Education Department and the APS Homeless Project.

Additionally, the submission deadline for the IPCC’s Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest has been extended. You can now submit your entry through Tuesday, Dec. 21

For more information about Indian Pueblo Cultural Center events, visit indianpueblo.org.