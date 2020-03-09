Experience the passion of flamenco at Yjastros: El Fuego Fatuo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The National Institute of Flamenco and the National Hispanic Cultural Center are proud to present Yjastros: El Fuego Fatuo, a breathtaking performance of flamenco dance and music. Marketing manager of the National Institute of Flamenco Annie D’Orazio visits the set to discuss the performance and what audiences can expect.

Annie discusses the flamenco repertory company Yjastros and that it’s unique as it is a large company of around 20 dancers and musicians that perform choreography in a theatre setting and is different than tablao flamenco that would be seen in a smaller setting.

“Yjastros has been a company since 1999, but the National Institute of Flamenco where Yjastros is a program of the National Institute of Flamenco is a 5013 nonprofit that was incorporated in 1982, so it’s been a long time,” said Annie.

Yjastros will be celebrating its spring concert season with a dynamic display of flamenco’s possibilities framed through Spanish composer Manuel de Falla’s famous work “El Fuego Fatuo”. The performance will feature world-famous flamenco singer Esperanza Fernandez of Sevilla and group Revózo led by Vicente Griego and Cesár Beauvallet.

Yjastros: El Fuego Fatuo will take place on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets to the performance cost $30, $40, $50, and $60 with a $5 discount for students, seniors and NHCC members.

Tickets can be purchased online.