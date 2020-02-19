Experience the luxurious and restorative properties of yerba mansa with Yerba Botanicals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Founded in 2016, Yerba Botanicals is a local business that creates handmade collections of bath and body products using Yerba Mansa which is a southwestern medicinal herb. Yerba Botanicals owner and creator Rita Chavez visits the set to discuss her unique products.

Rita explains that she created the brand in 2016 after spending three decades in the beauty business. The Yerba Mansa plant has a long regional history of use due to its natural antibacterial, antimicrobial, and restorative properties and has been used in Rita’s family for generations.

“Being in the beauty business, I decided really, I needed to have beauty with a purpose and that’s how this all happened,” said Rita.

Yerba Botanicals features two lines of products that focus on the main ingredient Yerba Mansa. The Yerba Rescue Line focuses on the medicinal benefits of the plant and is paired with carefully researched and selected essential oils and other quality ingredients to create a restorative, balanced product.

The Yerba Lush line is a luxury bath and body line with beautiful scents that are inspired by regional favorites including the Sandia Mountains, the famed turquoise trail, and the Jemez Mountains. Rita recommends the body scrub or body cream for a luxurious experience.

For those looking for a topical product, Rita suggests the rescue spray or the salve. Her line is multi-purpose, allowing consumers to use products in a variety of ways.

Yerba Botanicals has been New Mexico True since 2017. Pure Life Treasures in Los Lunas carries Yerba Botanicals products and can also be found on Yerba Botanicals’ official website. For more information, visit Yerba Botanicals’ official website.