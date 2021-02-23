Experience the expressiveness of modern Mexican art at Albuquerque Museum’s Kahlo, Rivera exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year the Albuquerque Museum welcomed a Jim Henson exhibit that wildly popular and now they have a new exhibit that might rival the Muppet creators. Albuquerque Museum Associate Curator of Education Jessica Coyle discusses their current Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit.

The Albuquerque Museum reports the works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera assembled by Jacques and Natasha Gelman are complemented by the creations of their contemporaries including Lola Alvarez Bravo, Maria Izquierdo, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Rufino Tamayo. The museum explains that the works were created during a period of rich artistic invention during which artists considered their work’s potential to influence society.

Period photographs also provide insight into important Mexican cultural figures Kahlo and Rivera and also offer a sense of their unique personalities. This exhibition is open at the museum from now until May 2, 2021.

In addition to seeing the artwork, families will have the opportunity to take home an art activity packet that allows them to make tin ornaments based on certain artworks in the exhibition. While visiting the exhibition, also make sure to pose like Frida on the metal bench in front of the background. Additionally, there are packets of five art cards available to take home which feature images and information about the artwork from the exhibition.

At this time, only New Mexican residents are able to visit the Albuquerque Museum and all tickets must be pre-purchased online. The museum’s normal hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and extended hours are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on exhibitions at the Albuquerque Museum visit cabq.gov or visit the Albuquerque Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.