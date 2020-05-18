Experience the endless opportunities of Santa Fe County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the adventurous traveler who craves authentic experiences, Santa Fe County is a destination that energizes the spirit. You can enjoy world-class hiking, biking, skiing, an invigorating spa experience, and wellness retreats and celebrate local cuisine.

Santa Fe Marketing Coordinator, Lisa Katonak highlights the county’s virtual experiences, outdoor recreation, as well as tips for visiting after COVID-19. You can still participate in many outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Santa Fe County while still practicing social distancing.

Katonak explains that El Rancho de las Golondrinas offers resources on their website during COVID-19 including recipes for traditional New Mexican food like red chile, and flour tortillas, arts and crafts, and educational programming activities. The Museum of International Folk Art features online experiences where you can explore virtual exhibits and create your own DIY art.

The Santa Fe Botanical Garden has a virtual exhibit on the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve as well as a plant database. Additionally, the Poeh Cultural Center in Pojoaque offers educational programs and past art exhibits.

“Santa Fe County is an outdoor adventure paradise, and so right now, hiking, mountain biking, if you’re into fishing, golfing, the golf courses are now open, and horseback riding,” said Katonak. “And so its the perfect opportunity now and into the summer to get outdoors, especially now during this time of COVID-19 people really want to go and get in touch with nature, they want to relax, relieve some of that anxiety and really kind of work out so to speak.”

For more information on Santa Fe County, visit SantaFeNMTrue.com.