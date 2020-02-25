Experience the best culinary options the state has to offer during New Mexico Restaurant Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – New Mexico boasts a diverse and authentic culinary scene. New Mexico Restaurant Week brings food lovers together to experience the finest restaurants the state has to offer.

Founder and organizer of New Mexico Restaurant Week, Michele Ostrove visits the set to discuss details of the event. During this annual celebration, diners will get the opportunity to experience the cuisine of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Northern New Mexico, and Albuquerque at once-a-yer prices.

The event invites the finest restaurant establishments in the region to “put their best food forward” with value-priced, multi-course dinners at just $15, $25, $35, or $45 per person. Several restaurants will also feature special lunches.

Events are priced individually and you can reserve ahead of time and pay at the door.

The celebration will also feature daytime culinary classes, tastings, and demonstrations that will allow attendees to interact with chefs, mixologists, acquire new skills, and learn more about dishes, wines, and spirits. Lodging specials will be available at several hotels for those looking to plan a culinary getaway.

The Santa Fe restaurant week takes place from February 23 through March 1, Los Alamos/Northern New Mexico week is from March 1 through March 8, and Albuquerque is from March 8 through March 15.

For more information, visit New Mexico Restaurant Week’s official website.