Experience New Mexico’s lowrider culture at Albuquerque Museum’s 3rd Thursday event

Every 3rd Thursday of the month, the Albuquerque Museum hosts an event that features live music, performances, hand-on activities and a whole lot more. This Thursday’s upcoming event will focus on lowrider culture in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Museum wants you to “Take a Little Trip” as they will have four custom vehicles on display from 5 to 8:30 p.m. You can also take part in an interactive exhibition that will show the “Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” of New Mexico through different stories.

Musical artist Felix y los Gatos, who were featured at the Telluride Blues Festival, and Zion Canyon Music Festival, will also be at the event, providing a unique blend of Latin, blues, Tejano and outlaw country. The whole family can participate in the festivities by creating their own model low rider using paper templates.

Finally, finish off your evening with yoga in the history gallery courtesy of YogaZo and take part in a poetry reading and book signing as Bonnie Rucobo will read from her new work, “Word Sculptures in the Albuquerque Museum Sculpture Garden”. Reflecting on the sculpture, Rucobo expands its meaning in her work and will be available for signings after.

3rd Thursday: Take a Little Trip at the Albuquerque Museum will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on September 19, 2019. For more information on the event, click here.