Experience interactive activities at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s STEM Day

Celebrating STEM Day in style, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History invites the public to experience the finest in science technology engineering and mathematics while enjoying a variety of fun and interactive activities.

Museum Educator David Gibson visits the set along with museum junior volunteers Haley and Charlotte Gibson to discuss the upcoming event. The trio also demonstrates several uses for any plastic bags you may have following the Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban.

STEM Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where museum visitors will get to enjoy ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, experience dancing electricity through Tesla coils, human-powered circuits, and solar cells and cars. STEM professionals from across the state will unite at the event to participate in interactive and kid-friendly activities that are sure to spark an interest in the fields of science and engineering.

Participation in the day’s activities are included with paid museum admission. No pre-registration is required.

Visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for more information.