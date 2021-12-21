Experience fun science activities, experiments during Winter Day Camps at the Nuclear Museum

WATCH: Full interview with David Gibson, Nuclear Museum Educator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making learning fun, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History offers winter break camps for students. Nuclear Museum Educator David Gibson highlights what camp attendees can expect and also provides a science demonstration that shows the hydrophilic properties of a diaper.

Winter Day Camps run Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30 and are available to students K-6. Camp topics are divided into single day camps that are multi-age collaborative experiences that take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with free before and and aftercare starting at 7:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.

Enrollment is limited to 20 children per camp. Single day camps cost $70 per session with members receiving a $5 discount on enrollment costs. To view a list of camp descriptions and register, visit nuclearmuseum.org.

