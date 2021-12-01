Experience a salsa dance party and Latin music performances during mini-festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating Latin culture, music, and dance through workshops, concerts, and education, the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival is back this year. Artistic Dance Director Jessica Montoya and Music Presenter Pancho Quiñones provide the inside scoop on the festival.
Typically held in the summer, this year’s mini-festival will take place on December 3 and December 5.
- Friday, Dec. 3: Head to the Lobo Theater for a free salsa dance party featuring Son Como Son with djs Pancho and Pedro. Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5: Participate in six-hour salsa dance workshop at the National Hispanic Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later in the evening, Spanish Harlem Orchestra will be performing.