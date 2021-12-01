Experience a salsa dance party and Latin music performances during mini-festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating Latin culture, music, and dance through workshops, concerts, and education, the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival is back this year. Artistic Dance Director Jessica Montoya and Music Presenter Pancho Quiñones provide the inside scoop on the festival.

Typically held in the summer, this year’s mini-festival will take place on December 3 and December 5.