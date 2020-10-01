Experience 17 songs from 7 productions in ‘I Have a Song to Sing, O!’

WATCH: Full interview with David Wannen, executive director New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many concerts, shows, and events have canceled in-person activities and have gone virtual instead. The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will be hosting a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 7 p.m.

NYGASP Executive Director David Wannen discusses the virtual performance and the work that went into the production. Albuquerque native and UNM alumni James Mills directs “I Have A Song to Sing, O!” an exclusive video celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan favorites.

The concert will feature recognizable favorites from “The Pirates of Penzance”, “HMS Pinafore”, and “The Mikado” in addition to lesser-known pieces from “Patience, Ruddigore, Iolanthe”, and “The Yeomen of the Guard”. With a cast of 17 players and 17 songs from the seven operettas, this performance celebrates timeless classics all within one act.

Tickets for “I Have a Song to Sing, O!” are free but are required for entry into the YouTube premiere event. Tickets are available at popejoypresents.com.

