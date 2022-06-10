ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With President Joe Biden slated to travel to New Mexico Saturday, drivers can expect to see major traffic delays in Albuquerque and along I-25 up north through the Santa Fe area throughout the day. In a news release Friday, Albuquerque Police are urging drivers to have patience this weekend, saying I-25 will be significantly impacted by the President’s travel.

President Biden is expected to travel through Albuquerque on his way to receive a briefing about New Mexico wildfires. That briefing is expected to take place at the state’s Emergency Operations Center within the New Mexico National Guard Headquarters, south of Santa Fe.

It’s unclear exactly what time President Biden is expected to travel through Albuquerque. APD says drivers in the city can expect several road closures and traffic delays as the presidential motorcade travels north through the city, presumably from the areas surrounding the Albuquerque Sunport.

APD says there will be no parking allowed along the route for the President’s motorcade as it passes through Albuquerque. Police will tow any cars parked along the route, according to APD.

During the briefing, President Biden is expected to meet with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, state and local officials, first responders and FEMA officials.