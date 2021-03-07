Expansion could be coming to Netflix’s Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football is really excited about the addition of freshman running back Aaron Dumas. Dumas comes in with an impressive high school resume, as he broke the El Paso city record with 36 touchdowns in his senior season, and he also ran for 3,2000 yards in a single season.

Dumas decided to graduate from high school early in Texas so that he could join the Lobos in the spring. "It was a great decision for me to come here early. You know it was a kind of a thing I thought about for my future, you know trying to graduate early and make it to the pros has always been my dream. You know, coming here in the spring and doing spring ball, hitting people, feeling the speed of the game, how much bigger the guys are, it's going to get me to where I need to be", said Dumas.