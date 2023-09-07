ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the New Mexico State Fair’s new exhibits are already drawing crowds on the first day. “I think all the aquatic life that’s real big and new surprise here and its been exciting,” said Jacob D’annuncio, information booth guide. “It’s all about the sting ray a little aquatic life here in Albuquerque that’s been the biggest thing so far, D’annuncio added.

Other state fairgoers simply try to get the first look at the grounds and hope an early start will help them avoid the crowds. “Because every year they have something different. I come every year and check it out on the first day because it tends to get really busy on the weekends,” said Terri Torres who has been attending the fair since the 90’s.

Fair officials say there are also new food vendors to check out this year, including teriyaki-on-a-stick and more. Expo New Mexico says they are expecting hundreds of thousands to attend the state fair this year. “It’s busier than I thought it would be for opening day on a Thursday. It’s a great atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun, it’s super friendly great weather, it’s been great,” said D’annuncio.

Visitors can also expect lots of fan favorites from years past. Like the sea lions and more. The sting rays haven’t made it to the fair yet as the truck that was transporting them broke down. They expect them to be here by next week.