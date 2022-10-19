ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The work of a New York artist is now on display at the Albuquerque Museum. The exhibition features the work of Kiki Smith and is called “From the Creek.”

It features work that takes inspiration from the Catskills in New York. It includes sculptures and even massive nine-foot-tall tapestries which showcase various animals. “Her intention of creating a space where you experience her world, but also get an understanding of how your connection with nature, is something that she very much dedicated in incorporating into the work she creates,” said Josie Lopez, Head Curator at the Albuquerque Museum.

The exhibition is a partnership with the Thomas Cole Foundation in New York. It will be open through February.