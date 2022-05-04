ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chocolate: The Exhibition opens June 17 at the New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum. The traveling exhibit explores the origins of chocolate and its impact throughout history around the world.
During the exhibit’s nine-month run, there will also be hands-on workshops, family days, demonstrations, chocolatiers sharing their wares, and more. The exhibit was developed by the Field Museum in Chicago.