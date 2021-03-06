Exhibit highlighting history of women in ballooning opens this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting this weekend, a new exhibit has opened at the Balloon Museum which explores the history of women in ballooning. The exhibition is called “In Their Words: Stories From Women on the Ground and in the Air.”

Curators conducted interviews with 24 women including pilots, crew members, and others involved in ballooning. “The role of women has evolved form the early days of ballooning through today its wonderful to see them as equals to men in the industry,” said the balloon museum’s Mayah Curtis.

In addition to the artifacts, there is also a large-scale mural by artist and educator Haley Greenfeather English. The vibrant mural features portraits of 11 women from all eras of ballooning.