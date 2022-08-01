ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum looks to highlight Native American culture. The exhibit, “Between Two Worlds: The Photography of Lee Marmon,” officially opened over the weekend.

Marmon’s work looks to challenge commonly held views about indigenous people. Marmon, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, is considered one of the first professional Native American photographers. The exhibit will run through January 15.