Exhibit brings Scottish art movement to Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibit coming from Scotland to the Albuquerque Museum gives New Mexicans an up-close look at an influential design movement. The show called ‘Designing the New’ features the work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and other Glasgow artists from the turn of the 20th century.

The artists were known for their bold geometric style and were considered a major influence on the more widely recognized art nouveau movement. The artists focused on incorporating art into everyday objects.

“There’s a whole section of the exhibition that talks about the tea rooms that were designed in Scotland, and it included everything from beautiful wallpaper to murals and stencils that were in those spaces to the very furniture that people were sitting in,” said Head Curator at the Albuquerque Museum Josie Lopez.

Visitors can even sign up for a tea in that tea room. The exhibit opens on Saturday and runs through late January. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/exhibitions/mackintosh.