Exhibit at Gutierrez Hubbell House celebrates ratification of 19th Amendment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the November election coming up, the Gutierrez Hubbell House is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution with a new exhibit. Guest curator of the Gutierrez Hubbell House, Danielle Griego discusses the “Votes For Women: A Portrait of Persistence” exhibit as well as the scavenger hunt that goes along with it.

The scavenger hunt encourages hunters to find posters describing the Women’s Suffrage Movement located throughout Bernalillo County.

Votes for Women will be on display Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 14. On-site parking is available from 3 p.m. to dusk for the duration of the exhibit. More information about the exhibit at www.bernco.gov/VotesForWomenNM.

