Exhibit at Albuquerque Museum celebrates iconic printmaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit focused on elaborate prints is coming to the Albuquerque Museum. The museum will feature the work of José Guadalupe Posada, an iconic printmaker.

Posada was well-known for his satirical skeletons or Calaveras that are most seen during the Day of the Dead. The acid etched images were created by Posada to reflect the changing culture of Mexico City in the late 19th century. The exhibition opens on December 19, 2020, and runs through May 23, 2021. The exhibition text will also be presented in both English and Spanish.

In addition to José Guadalupe Posada exhibit, the museum will present two other exhibitions this Winter: Luís Jiménez: Motion and Emotion and Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism. The Albuquerque Museum has also created a virtual experience to allow the community to still view exhibits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

