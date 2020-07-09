Ex Novo Brewing Company hosts Pint for a Pint Blood Drive

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, July 11, Ex Novo Brewing Company will be hosting a blood drive at their Corrales taproom parking lot. Taproom Manager Stevo Jeter discusses their upcoming drive and why the event is so important.

The Pint for a Pint Blood Drive will be held Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone who donates blood will receive a voucher for a free pint on a future visit. Those who donate blood will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To make an appointment, call 505-246-1457 or visit vitalant.org with the sponsor code: ExNovo.