Ex-MMA fighter receives maximum sentence for child abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former local MMA fighter received the maximum prison sentence Friday for sexually abusing a young family member. Gabriel Merendon abused his relative several times from the age of eight to 12-years-old. The Bernalillo County District Attorney says Merendon even threatened the child with a gun.

The victim testified at his trial earlier this year and the jury found him guilty on all 14 counts. Friday, the judge sentenced Merendon to a maximum of 240 years behind bars.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss