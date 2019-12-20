Ex-firefighter found guilty of exposing himself to gas station clerks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico firefighter was found guilty of exposing himself to a convenience store clerk.

Christopher Smiset was charged with indecent exposure after two incidents at a Circle-K gas station off Ladera in August. In both cases, female clerks reported Smiset approached the counter to pay for something, then exposed himself.

Police tracked him down based on the shirt he was wearing, which said “Laguna Fire Rescue.” It turned out he did work for the department at the time, but has since left.

Last week, a jury found Smiset guilty in one of those indecent exposure counts but did not find enough evidence to convict him on the other.

His sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞