Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair starts Thursday, September 5 and runs until Sunday, September 15. Below is some quick information on everything you need to know about this year’s fair.

Admission

Adults ages 12-64: $10

Seniors ages 65 and up: $7

Children ages 6-11: $7

Children ages 1-5: Free

Ride Wristband Prices

Monday – $25

Tuesday – $15

Wednesday- $1 Admission $1 Rides ($10 Minimum)

1st Thursday- $15

2nd Thursday – $20

Friday-Sunday – $35

Hours

The 2019 New Mexico State Fair runs from September 5-15. Sunday to Thursday the fair is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Midway Hours

The Midway opens Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays the Midway opens at 10 a.m.

Parking Information

Gate 1 on Central offers to park $5 and $10 Monday-Thursday options.

Gate 1 Friday-Sunday offers $10 and $20 options.

Gate 8 on Louisiana offers $5 parking all week long but fills quickly.

Handicap parking is available at Gate 1 if you have a placard.

Park & Ride is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Park & Ride station will be located at the southwest lot of the Coronado Mall at San Pedro and Uptown. The service is free for those attending the New Mexico State Fair.

The ABQ Ride is also offering service to the fair.

If you are interested in biking to the fair, EXPO New Mexico is offering patrons a secure “Bike Valet” option. The Bike Valet is located south of the Villa Hispana, via Gate 4 (San Pedro in between Copper and Lomas.) Bike riders are issued a ticket in order to retrieve their bicycle. The Bike Valet hours mirror the opening and closing schedule of the State Fair and all bikes that are not retrieved at closing will be stored overnight.

Saturday, September 7: Aaron Watson with Xtreme Bulls at 7 p.m. Bench Seats $20, Chair Backs $39 and Box Seats $49.

at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8: Pepe Aguilar: Jaripeo Sin Fronteras at 7 p.m. Bench Seats: $40, Chair Backs $80 and Box Seats $120.

at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11: Mitchell Tenpenny with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. General Admission: $30 and GA for this show will not include floor area. Box Seats: $40.

with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, September 12: Eli Young Band with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Bench Seats: $20, Chair Backs: $35 and Box Seats: $40.

with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Friday, September 13: Clay Walker with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Bench Seats: $20, Chair Backs: $35, Box Seats: $45.

with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, September 14: Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Bench Seats: $20; Chair Back: $39; Box Seats: $49.

with PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m.

Stand Alone Rodeos

Sunday, September 8: Rank Lil Buckers Rodeo at 4 p.m.

at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 10: Wrangler National Patriot PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m. Box seats can be purchased for $30.

at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September 15: PRCA Rodeo at 4 p.m. Bench Seats: $15; Chair Back: $20; Box Seats: $30.

at 4 p.m.

