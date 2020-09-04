Events taking place in Albuquerque Labor Day Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From raspberry and green chile picking to drive-in Zozobra parties, Labor Day weekend is packed with plenty of things to do in Albuquerque. ABQ365 Events Expert Tracy Cox discusses all there is to do this upcoming weekend.

Burning of Zozobra Watch Party Drive-In Style: On Friday, Sept. 4 you can watch a live broadcast of the Burning of Zozobra on Bernalillo County’s inflatable screen at Isleta Amphitheater. Tickets cost $20 and outside food and drink is permitted however, alcohol is not. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Grape Aid 2020: Purchase any case, 6-pack, or 3-pack of New Mexico wine that will include your ticket to access the Grape Aid virtual concert on September 12. Pickup locations are set up around New Mexico. The proceeds from the wine sales will be used to buy every last quality grape from this harvest and to keep growers whole.

Heidi’s Farm Raspberry U-Pick: Visit Heidi’s Raspberry farm in Corrales to pick your own berries with family and friends. The entrance fee costs $5 per car parked and $6 per pint picked with containers provided.

Big Jim Farms Green Chile U-Pick: Through October 31, visit Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque to pick your own green chile. Chile roasting is also available onsite.

Moonlit Movies at Cottonwood- “Selena”: On September 5 visit Cottonwood Mall to watch the drive-in movie “Selena”. Tickets cost $20 per car and the parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Rail Yards Market Express-Final Weekend: Pre-order your selections from the Rail Yards Market online and pick up your order at the Rail Yards on its final day, September 6.

Amazing Chase ABQ: This new tour concept allows competitors to take part in an event that is part pub trivia, part scavenger hunt, and part Cash Cab. Venture around Albuquerque with your “chase crew” as you compete against other crews by collecting points for visiting iconic and hidden locations.