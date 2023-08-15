ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum’s ‘Science on Tap’ series is held monthly. People can grab a beer from bombs away brewery and enjoy a relaxed presentation by scientists, researchers, physicians, and engineers.

The next Science on Tap is Friday, September 15. This event will feature renowned physician, Dr. Robert Kuske, who pioneered a new breast cancer treatment that reduced treatment time and caused less damage to surrounding tissue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10.

On September 15 the Museum will open a new temporary exhibit in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The exhibit features physicians, astronauts, and the first woman and Hispanic to hold the position of Surgeon General, Dr. Antonia Novello. This exhibit will be in the Museum’s Period Hall and is included with paid museum admission.

On October 6th the Museum will host ‘Nuclear After Dark,’ an outdoor evening event with music. On this evening, the museum will welcome visitors to enjoy an outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels: The Manhattan Project.” Guests will enjoy music from a DJ, local food trucks, a brewery, and access to the museum’s exhibits after hours. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the movie will begin at dark. The cost is $15 per person with a reduced rate for museum members.

For more information visit nuclearmuseum.org.