Events around Albuquerque ring in the new year early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2020 is upon us, but some families took the opportunity to celebrate well before bedtime.

Explora was one of the places around town, offering Noon Years Eve, 12 hours early. Mayor Keller was there to help drop 2,020 balloons in honor of the new year.

Visitors to the Balloon Museum were also treated to an early balloon drop and got to learn about new year’s traditions from around the world. “They’re going to be asleep before midnight so they’ll actually get to see balloons dropping,” said a person in attendance.

“I also think it’s really lovely that there’s someplace free to go when it’s cold outside where we can all go and learn about other cultures and spend time together,” said another.

Of course, there are plenty of events around town where you can ring in the actual new year at midnight. For a list of events, go here.