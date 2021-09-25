Local event shows off best electric cars available

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National Drive Electric Week and a local group is showing off some of the best electric cars on the market. While New Mexico continues to make progress toward its goal of being carbon-free by 2045, organizers say Saturday’s event shows that electric vehicles are a viable alternative to traditional, gas-powered vehicles.

“Lots of people are interested maybe in their next vehicle being an electric car,” said Tom Solomon of the National Drive Electric ABQ Car Show.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico is currently offering a rebate on Level 2 electric chargers which promise up to six times faster charging while offering the most energy-efficient option. More information on the project is available online.