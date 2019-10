Event provides help for homeless veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Homeless veterans in Albuquerque are getting some help on Thursday.

The annual Stand Down event kicked off Thursday morning at NoonDay on Second Street. The event provides necessities like food, shelter, and clothing to homeless veterans and their families.

Several vendors gathered to offer their support and services and officials say it’s working.

“This event has been able to reduce homelessness for veterans in the Albuquerque area about 10% every year,” said Stand Down organizers Wendy Webber.

They are also serving 500 meals to veterans and their families on Thursday. The event is happening until 2 p.m.