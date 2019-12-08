Event offers aid to veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, the largest veteran’s organization in the nation is offering free help for veterans and their families in Albuquerque.

The American Legion Post 13 hosted a membership drive and hosted service officers Saturday to talk to local vets about the programs they offer, like assisting with processing medical claims. “Probably over 75% of the veterans that come in and do have medical issues,” Department Commander Milton Bernard Johnson said.

They’ll hold another event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The American Legion currently has about two million veteran members nationwide and 11,000 here in New Mexico.