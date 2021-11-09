Event at Civic Plaza encourages gun safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, an event will be held encouraging people to safely store their guns. Gun owners will be able to get free gun locks and other information about gun safety.

It’s all part of the new Project ChildSafe Albuquerque which is being launched on Wednesday. Organizers say the safe keeping of guns can help prevent accidents involving children, thefts and suicides. This follows the Washington Middle School shooting in August. Police say 13-year-old Juan Saucedo Jr. used his father’s gun to shoot and kill another student at the school.

The event is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Civic Plaza.