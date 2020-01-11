Evening Rush January 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The owner of an Albuquerque coffee shop was alerted to her business being broken into just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Elizabeth Robertson, owner of Napoli Coffee on Menaul, arrived at work on January 9 and found a broken window and about $9 stolen. She says this is the second time the store has been burglarized in three weeks.