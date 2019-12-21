Evening Rush for December 20: Recycling plant fire, new ART bus crash video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - News 13 got an inside look at what it takes to be one of the Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium’s divers.

Brandi Gensen is one of nine divers at the aquarium. She’s been working there for more than a year. Her office is a more than 250,000-gallon fish tank, with hundreds of different sea creatures in it, including sharks. Gensen said she and her staff are very cautious when dealing with them.