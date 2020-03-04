Evening Rush for 3/3/2020: Super Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - People will have to deal with a lane closure on Alameda for one more morning.

Texas contractor, 7B Building Developments said they have an agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to make improvements to the westbound lanes in front of the new car wash business, Champion Car Wash Xpress. They also said the construction is to make it safer for drivers entering and exiting the new car wash.