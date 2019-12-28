Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
New information revealed about suspended Lobo Basketball player
Search warrant reveals more details of Christmas day murder-suicide
El Morro National Monument now recognized as International Dark Sky Park
Wreckage found of Hawaii sightseeing helicopter carrying 7
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Evening Rush December 27: Possible minimum wage hike, Lujan-Grisham accusations, Christmas decoration vandalism
Local News
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Dec 27, 2019 / 06:55 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2019 / 06:55 PM MST
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Final plans outlined for Albuquerque’s former K-Mart site
How New Mexico ranked in 2019
New mysterious billboard sparks interest among passersby
Governor’s office responds to sexual abuse allegations
Man accusing Governor of sexual abuse speaks out
Rio Rancho police investigate death of 4 family members as murder-suicide
Silver Alert issued for Las Vegas man
Weather
Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
How New Mexico ranked in 2019
New mysterious billboard sparks interest among passersby
Volunteers needed to give homeless pets a ‘holiday vacation’ from shelter
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞
Winter Weather Special ➞
Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞