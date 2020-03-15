Ethics complaint changes former city campaign practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The result of an ethics complaint is changing a former city campaign practice. Meanwhile, the organization going after the mayor’s office received a complaint of its own.

In November voters approved a bond question, saying yes to more than $21 million in G.O. Bonds to improve senior and community centers, and allowing the city to move forward with building the $14 million homeless shelter.

While the homeless shelter may have gotten the most attention, the City was campaigning hard, asking residents to vote in favor of all the items on the ballot.

Paul Gessing, the President of The Rio Grande Foundation, an economic policy think tank, says part of that campaign raised a red flag for his group when they saw this post on the City’s website urging people to vote for certain measures.

In November the foundation filed an ethics complaint against Mayor Keller, for inappropriately using taxpayers’ dollars, and government resources to support a political cause. “It was an explicit call to vote yes and at the end of the day that was the real issue,” said Gessing.

The settlement agreement saying the city has agreed they will no longer make influential posts on government websites. A spokesperson for Mayor Keller claims the posts were made without the mayor’s involvement.

” While the mayor did not request, authorize, or approve the posting made to the City’s website, he does agree that similar postings on the City website should not be made going forward. Mayor Keller also appreciates that this recognizes his First Amendment rights to speak out on issues affecting our community and will continue to do so. It also clarifies the City’s ability to educate the public about initiatives on ballots.Under Mayor Keller, this administration has passed some of the most sweeping ethics reforms in decades. Governing is process of learning and making adjustments, and we appreciate the work of our volunteer ethics board on this matter. ” Jessie Damazyn, a spokesperson for Mayor Keller

The Rio Grande Foundation was recently fined $500 for not reporting its campaign spending in the same election, a violation of the city’s election code.