Ethics Commission asks for subpoena for first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newly created New Mexico State Ethics Commission is using its full investigative powers for the first time.

The eight members are responsible for looking into complaints made against public employees, contractors, lobbyists and others. Recently, it asked for a subpoena. The commission did not reveal any more details on the case saying it will only do so if it finds probable cause.

