Ethics Commission asks for subpoena for first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newly created New Mexico State Ethics Commission is using its full investigative powers for the first time.
The eight members are responsible for looking into complaints made against public employees, contractors, lobbyists and others. Recently, it asked for a subpoena. The commission did not reveal any more details on the case saying it will only do so if it finds probable cause.
Latest News
- New Mexicans left with questions over Trump’s unemployment extension
- House passes bill to establish Latino museum on the National Mall
- World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental
- Watch: Phoenix Suns surprise players by having families announce lineup from home
- Grant’s Tuesday Evening Forecast