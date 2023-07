ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo is back. This year they are partnering with the Moriarty FFA and the Roadrunner food bank. All the proceeds from the rodeo will go to both organizations.

At the event there will be food trucks, a beer garden, and local vendors.

The Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo will be held July 21-22 at the Heritage Arena in Moriarity, N.M. Tickets are $13-15 and are on sale now.