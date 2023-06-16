ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year the Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo is partnering with the Moriarty FFA and the Roadrunner Food Bank. All the proceeds from the rodeo will go to both organizations.

Roadrunner Foodbank of New Mexico is a part of food banks across the United States. This national membership allows them to help hungry communities in New Mexico.

Moriarty FFA is an organization that promotes agricultural education through career development programs, leadership events, and supervised agricultural experiences.

Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo has an event on July 21-22. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, and vendors. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for kids. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit eastmountainrodeo.com.