ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The preparation for the Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo is underway. It is the second year and they are looking to help out the Horses for Hero’s organization.

The event will take place on July 22 and 23 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Each night will include a rodeo show, concert, vendors, and food trucks.

Concert Line-up:

July 22 at 6:30 p.m. Brandon Saiz

July 23 Pre-rodeo show: High Desert Playboys Post-rodeo show: The Teague Brothers



Tickets are $10 on Friday, July 22. Tickets are $15 on Saturday, July 23. Children 15 and younger are free and do not need a ticket to attend. Proceeds for the event will go to the Horses for Hero’s organization.

In June they are also holding a Queen Contest with a chance to win a scholarship. The winner will be an ambassador of the East Mountain Rodeo Association. The deadline to sign up is May 9. The contest will take place the second week of June. For more information, visit https://www.eastmountainrodeo.com/.