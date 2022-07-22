ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dust off your cowboy hat and put on those boots. The Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo is taking place this weekend. There will be 14 competing teams from five different states representing the working ranches of America. Events include ranch bronc riding and wild cow milking. Proceeds to benefit Horses for Heroes.

There will be food trucks, a beer garden, and vendors. Located at 41 Heritage Lane Moriarty, NM 87035.

Event Details :

Friday night’s concert is the Brandon Saiz Band. Date: July 22 Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night’s pre-rodeo concert is the High Desert Playboys and the post-rodeo concert features the Teague Brothers. Date: July 23 Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 -$15.00, adults 16 and older must show proof of ticket, and Children 15 and younger are free.

For more information visit their website.